Daily on Energy: Manchin skeptical of Democrats’ push to pass Biden’s 2035 climate target without Republicans

MANCHIN WARNS DEMOCRATS: In another recurring episode of “When Senator Joe Manchin talks, the energy and climate world listens,” the centrist Democrat kingmaker from West Virginia made comments yesterday suggesting he’d have problems with an effort to pass a clean electricity standard using reconciliation.

Manchin, in an appearance at the Bipartisan Policy Center, faulted the Biden administration for being complicit in Democrats’ attempt to pass a pandemic response package through reconciliation, which enables the passage of fiscal legislation with a simple majority instead of 60 votes without Republicans.

“Joe Biden’s advisers have led him wrong to start out in a strictly partisan direction,” Manchin said. “We should have found something that we could have voted on bipartisan first and then gone down this lane when we hit a roadblock. I’m determined to make it bipartisan. Because if we go off the rails and there’s no bipartisan, you ain’t coming back for two years.”

As we wrote yesterday, other Senate Democrats led by Tina Smith of Minnesota are eyeing turning to reconciliation again to pass a “green” infrastructure bill that would also include a clean electricity standard requiring utilities to meet Biden’s goal of generating 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

Smith and a few other Democrats endorsed a view proffered by a pair of liberal climate groups that a clean electricity standard could be designed to comply with the “Byrd Rule” that prohibits “extraneous matters” unrelated to the budget to be considered in reconciliation.

Manchin, however, vowed to defend the Byrd Rule and seems unlikely to go for attempting to stretch its utility. (Get to know this name: Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s Parliamentarian, would ultimately determine if a provision complies with the Byrd Rule).

“I’m not going down that path and destroy this place. I’m not going to let the Byrd rule be decimated,” Manchin said.

Are there other Manchins? The research group ClearView surmised in a note this morning that “other Democratic Senators may also be wary of this approach.”

“Without unanimous party cohesion among Democrats, a reconcilable-CES looks off the table to us, as we would not expect any moderate Republicans to cross the aisle to support it,” ClearView said.

Reading between the lines: Manchin did offer some kernels of hope for climate activists who are advocating for a clean electricity standard. Manchin seems to be generally supportive of a standard, especially compared to a carbon tax, which he more directly dismissed.

“Right now, no,” Manchin said when asked if there’s a viable path for carbon pricing in the Senate. “They want to talk about this as a penalty? Forget it.”

Asked about a standard, Manchin said he can’t put a “yes or no” answer on whether he’d support it, and indicated it would depend on the design and speed of reaching carbon-free electricity. He indicated the U.S. would need to invest more in key technologies such as carbon capture and storage and direct air capture to make Biden’s zero-carbon electricity by 2035 target feasible.

“Are you going to commit to the money it takes to do the technology?” Manchin said. “You can’t set your benchmarks or your quality of standard based on something hypothetical.”

“We have new technology coming on now, and we can make it feasible,” Manchin said. “We can get there if we are determined to invest.”

SIGNS OF US AND CHINA THAWING ON CLIMATE: The U.S. and China are taking early steps to fulfill John Kerry’s pledge to “compartmentalize” cooperation on climate change while the two adversaries continue to clash over other issues that have defined the relationship in recent years.

China, the world’s largest emitter, appointed Xie Zhenhua as special climate envoy, the counterpart to Kerry’s role in the Biden administration, which analysts are interpreting as an olive branch to the U.S.

Xie led China in global climate negotiations from 2007 and 2018, a period that included talks with Kerry when he was secretary of state in the Obama administration. Those talks led to the U.S., the second largest emitter, and China reaching a deal to partner on climate change in 2014, which helped produce the Paris climate agreement the following year.

Kerry told Reuters yesterday he welcomed Xie returning to his old role, calling him a “leader” and a “capable advocate” for China on climate change.

“He’s been a long time … leader and a believer,” Kerry said of Xie. “We know each other and have respect for, I think, each other’s efforts thus far.”

Challenging China in other areas: Biden in his first foreign policy speech yesterday vowed to confront China, who he called “our most serious competitor,” over its “economic abuses.”

The administration will “counter its aggressive, coercive action; push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance,” Biden said. “But we are ready to work with Beijing when it’s in America’s interest to do so.”

Count climate change at the top of that list. Biden segued to note his administration is “integrating climate objectives across all our diplomacy” and is looking to raise U.S. emissions targets so it can bring along other large emitters like China.

VOTE-A-RAMA DRAMA: The Senate approved a few interesting energy-related amendments as part of an all night “vote-a-rama” that enabled them to pass a budget resolution.

The amendments are non-binding, and purely messaging vehicles, but they sometimes can be revealing.

By a near unanimous 98-2 vote, the Senate approved a provision authored by GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming that would create a federal fund for schools in states with lost revenue due to Biden’s pause on oil and natural gas leasing.

Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, who supports the leasing pause despite representing a state that produces the most oil and gas on federal lands, delivered a speech supporting the amendment.

“We disagree on the impact of this [leasing pause] in the immediate,” Heinrich said. But, “I would support this amendment because it’s about supporting the schools in these communities…and throughout this transition, we should support the people who have kept the lights on and made this country.”

Keystone XL crossover support: Manchin and Jon Tester of Montana joined with all Republicans to support an amendment supporting the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline that Biden rejected. The sponsor of the amendment, GOP Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, challenged those two Democrats to cosponsor his bill enabling Congress to authorize the project by issuing the permit that Biden revoked.

MORE LOCAL PRESSURE ON NEW MEXICO’S DEMOCRATS: Local officials in New Mexico, meanwhile, are continuing to press the state’s Democratic senators, Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, to oppose Biden’s order suspending new oil and gas leasing.

“With budget shortfalls certain and job losses already occurring, we need your help,” Larry Mitchell, the president of the Carlsbad Department of Development board of directors, wrote in a letter yesterday to Heinrich and Lujan. Carlsbad is in the epicenter of the state’s oil and gas operations and the development department represents business interests in the city and South Eddy County.

FED DISMISSES CLIMATE CONCERNS RAISED BY GOP: The Federal Reserve is assuring Republican lawmakers it won’t take actions on climate change that would harm the U.S. financial system but says it will continue its work to “better understand how climate change may affect financial institutions, infrastructure, and markets.”

“[W]e would consider the potential effects of climate change only to the extent they would affect the achievement of our statutory mandates,” wrote Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles in a letter obtained by Abby.

They were responding to a December letter from nearly four dozen House Republicans, led by House Financial Services Ranking Member Andy Barr, raising alarm at the Fed’s increasing attention to climate change. For example, late last year, the Fed joined a global network of central banks focused on climate change and included discussion of climate change in its semiannual report on financial stability for the first time.

The GOP lawmakers had raised concerns that if the Fed incorporated climate change into its stress tests, it could lead banks to drop fossil fuel investments.

“[W]e would note that it has long been the policy of the Federal Reserve to not dictate to banks what lawful industries they can and cannot serve, as those business decisions should be made solely by each institution,” Powell and Quarles said in response. This suggests the Fed wouldn’t encourage banks to change their investment decisions, but also wouldn’t necessarily stand in the way if they did.

CLEAN ENERGY GROUPS SEEK ‘STABLE’ TAX INCENTIVES: Nearly 50 clean energy and environmental groups are calling on Biden and Congress to advance in the “earliest possible legislative vehicle” a tax platform that provides “stable, predictable and long-term” incentives for clean energy.

The groups, in a letter today, outlined a platform that includes “full-value, long-term incentives” for wind and solar, an extended incentive for offshore wind, tax credits for energy storage and high-voltage transmission, a revived tax credit for clean energy manufacturing, and an extension and expansion of electric vehicle tax credits.

It’s unlikely many Republican lawmakers would agree to long-term extensions of renewable energy tax credits, though the bipartisan year-end spending bill included shorter-term deadline delays for wind, solar, and carbon capture credits.

House Democrats today reintroduced their GREEN Act that would expand incentives for clean energy. While some groups, including the National Wildlife Federation and the Carbon Capture Coalition, praised the reintroduction, Sierra Club deputy legislative director Matthew Bearzotti said it “falls short of the bold and ambitious legislation that is required and now possible.”

A RECORD YEAR: Wind, utility-scale solar, and energy storage all set records for capacity additions in 2020, the American Clean Power Association said in data released yesterday.

Wind power additions in the fourth quarter of last year blew past all prior records, with more capacity coming online in the last months of the year than any previous full year other than 2012, said John Hensley, the group’s vice president of research and analytics.

Even so, Hensley told reporters that “rough, back-of-the-envelope calculations” show the U.S. would need double the amount of wind and solar being deployed each year, as well as significantly ramp up energy storage, in order to get to a majority renewable grid by 2030.

FORD ‘ALL IN’ ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Ford announced yesterday it will nearly double its planned investments in electric cars through the next five years, to reach at least $22 billion.

Ford is “all in and will not cede ground to anyone” on electric cars, said Jim Farley, the company’s president and CEO. “We are accelerating our plans — breaking constraints, increasing battery capacity, improving costs and getting more electric vehicles into our product cycle plan.”

Ford’s announcement comes one week after rival General Motors said it would strive to eliminate tailpipe emissions from its vehicles by 2035, a step that would require a massive shift toward electric models and likely entirely away from gas-powered cars.

BRAUN WILL BACK REGAN’S NOMINATION: Michael Regan, Biden’s nominee to lead the EPA, has already won over at least one Republican after a fairly genial confirmation hearing earlier this week.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, the Republican co-founder of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, said today he would support Regan’s nomination “with the hope that we can work together, instead of the divisive climate agenda coming from individuals within the Biden White House.”

Both of North Carolina’s Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, also said they would support Regan’s nomination when they introduced him at the hearing Wednesday.

EPA STARTS REVERSING TRUMP LEGAL POSITIONS: The Biden EPA is declining to appeal a federal district court ruling upholding a settlement between DTE Energy and the Sierra Club the Trump administration had attempted to block.

Last year, DTE and Sierra Club agreed to a settlement over Clean Air Act violations requiring the utility to shutter six of its coal-fired units and undertake additional projects to curb emissions, including replacing diesel buses for electric buses and spending another $2 million to reduce air pollution in the regions affected by the violations.

The Trump administration had sued over that agreement, which was separate from a settlement the federal government struck with DTE. A federal district court, however, affirmed the DTE and Sierra Club agreement, saying it “accomplishes an enormous environmental benefit that is fully consistent with the goals of the” Clean Air Act.

One related move: The Justice Department late yesterday also scrapped several Trump administration memos that had restricted environmental enforcement tools, including the ability of the department to require supplemental environmental projects as part of settlements, Bloomberg Law reports .

ALASKA DRILLING FACES TWIN HEADWINDS: Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania joined Democrats Jared Huffman of California and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts to introduce bicameral legislation yesterday to permanently prevent oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The bill would enshrine into law Biden’s moratorium on drilling in Alaska’s ANWR, which the president issued after the Trump administration conducted a lease sale that received paltry interest just before inauguration. Biden’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, meanwhile, announced yesterday it canceled a public comment period for a proposed offshore oil and gas lease sale covering 1 million acres in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. That stems from Biden’s pause on all new oil and gas leasing activity in federal lands and waters.

