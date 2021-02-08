Daily on Energy, Presented by AHRI: Nuclear power spurned by House Democrats

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what’s going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

NUCLEAR INDUSTRY FAULTS DEMOCRATS: The nuclear energy industry is faulting House Democrats for not offering it tax breaks as part of a massive package that offers benefits to a range of technologies.

“It’s unfortunate House Democrats have once again left the largest source of carbon-free energy out of this bill,” the Nuclear Energy Institute’s John Kotek, VP of policy development, told Josh.

Kotek suggested Democrats’ neglect of nuclear is strange given special climate committees in the House and Senate both released reports last year recognizing the need for nuclear to play a role in their net-zero emission goals. President Biden has also signaled support for nuclear power, as has his Energy secretary nominee, Jennifer Granholm.

Kotek has pushed for Ways and Means Committee Democrats as part of their GREEN Act reintroduced Friday to include investment and production tax credits for nuclear power that could be used for traditional large projects and also new smaller reactors being developed.

The bill extends wind and solar tax credits, while also providing incentives for carbon capture technology and offshore wind. It creates an incentive for energy storage and expands the electric vehicle tax credit. But it does not offer help for nuclear power, as was the case when Democrats first introduced the bill last year.

Democrats shift on nuclear: Democrats, who are historically skeptical of nuclear power on safety and cost grounds, have warmed to it in recent years because it has the potential to balance wind and solar, which are intermittent sources, in a clean energy future.

Democrats worked with Republicans in recent years to support R&D funding for smaller advanced reactors. A bipartisan coalition of senators introduced a bill in November to provide credits to preserve existing nuclear plants struggling economically while also further cutting regulatory barriers to approving new technologies.

But the industry wants Congress to take the “next step” and incentivize more nuclear development with tax subsidies, as it is doing for other clean technologies.

UNION TENSIONS WITH BIDEN GROW: A key union ally of Biden is panning his nixing the Keystone XL pipeline, a decision that wedges Biden between labor and environmental groups, the Washington Examiner’s Naomi Lim writes .

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, a Biden supporter, said he agrees with a statement by the Laborers’ International Union of North America that estimated Biden’s Keystone XL decision would cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected temporary construction roles.

“I wish he hadn’t done that on the first day,” Trumka told Axios in a sit-down that aired Sunday.

Trumka suggested Biden should have supplemented the Keystone decision with a plan for replacing the jobs.

“I wish he had paired that more carefully with the thing that he did second by saying, ‘Here’s where we’re creating jobs.’” Trumka said.

Challenge of fulfilling clean jobs promise: Biden as part of a sprawling climate change executive order last month established an interagency working group to come up with ideas to help communities dependent on fossil fuels. He’s promised to create millions of high-paying union jobs in clean energy. But as Josh wrote last week, there is a mismatch between where fossil fuel jobs are being lost and new ones created, a concern that Trumka shares.

“If you destroy 100 jobs in Greene County, Pennsylvania, where I grew up, and you create 100 jobs in California, it doesn’t do those 100 families much good,” Trumka said.

THE SENATE DEMOCRATS WHO FLIPPED ON KEYSTONE: When Republicans forced Democratic senators on record on the Keystone XL pipeline during last week’s “vote-a-rama,” four Democrats who once supported the project flipped to reject it.

Those four senators, a group that includes new Senate Environment Committee Chairman Tom Carper, had bucked former President Barack Obama in 2015 by voting to authorize the pipeline. At the time, those senators, including Sens. Michael Bennet, Bob Casey, and Mark Warner, said the pipeline would create jobs.

All four of those senators, however, voted to reject the pipeline last week, essentially backing Biden’s day-one decision to cancel it. More on their shift in Abby’s story posted over the weekend.

DEMOCRATS WANT BIDEN TO SHUT DOWN DAKOTA ACCESS TOO: Several House and Senate Democrats are calling on Biden to “build on” his cancelation of the Keystone pipeline by shuttering the Dakota Access pipeline while it undergoes an environmental review mandated by the courts.

Late last month, the D.C. Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that the Trump administration violated the National Environmental Policy Act by granting an easement for the oil pipeline running through the Dakotas to Illinois without considering how the pipeline would affect the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The courts have ordered the government to complete a full environmental assessment of the pipeline, and a federal judge is set to consider Wednesday whether the pipeline should shut down while that review is being completed.

Five Democratic lawmakers — House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva, Reps. Nanette Diaz Barragan and Raul Ruiz, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley — tell Biden he should meet directly with the tribes affected by the pipeline.

“By shutting down this illegal pipeline, you can continue to show your administration values the environment and the rights of Indigenous communities more than the profits of outdated fossil fuel industries,” the lawmakers wrote Biden in a letter Friday.

GEORGE SCHULTZ’S CLIMATE LEGACY: Climate activists of all stripes expressed appreciation yesterday for George Schultz, Ronald Reagan’s former secretary of state who died at 100.

Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry, who was Obama’s secretary of state, credited Schultz for leaving an “extraordinary and indelible legacy on tackling climate change.”

“He spent his last years on the road to 100 trying to put the U.S. on the path to net zero emissions,” Kerry tweeted .

In one of his last op-eds before he died, Schultz last year called on Republicans to move beyond their support for tax credits and R&D spending to support a carbon tax.

“Just as a market-based solution is the Republican policy of choice on most issues, so should it be on climate change,” Schultz wrote.

Schultz specifically advocated for a carbon tax that distributes the revenue as a dividend check to households, co-authoring a plan proposed by the Climate Leadership Council.

ELON MUSK’S CARBON REMOVAL PRIZE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teaming up with XPRIZE to give $100 million to carbon removal, including everything from direct air capture to nature-based removal, in a four-year competition.

Musk floated the prize on Twitter last month. The competition’s winner, according to details unveiled by XPRIZE this morning, must demonstrate “a rigorous, validated scale model of their carbon removal solution,” as well as be able to show their solution can scale up economically “to gigaton levels.”

The competition opens on Earth Day, and after 18 months, the 15 top teams will receive $1 million each to help them work on their full-scale demonstrations needed to win the prize. At that time, the prize will also award 25 student scholarships of $200,000 each to student teams competing.

Winners will be chosen on Earth Day 2025, with first prize receiving $50 million, second prize receiving $20 million, and third prize receiving $10 million, according to XPRIZE.

ELECTRIC CAR SALES’ UPWARD TRAJECTORY: Global electric car sales will reach 62 million vehicles per year by 2050, with nearly all vehicle sales in Europe, China, and North America electric by that year, Wood Mackenzie said in new research this morning.

In Europe, China, and the U.S. combined, electric vehicle sales are set to top 7 million a year over the next five years, more than doubling to 15 million a year as electric car costs continue to decline, the firm said.

Wood Mackenzie expects residential chargers to be the predominant mode of charging, making up 88% of the 416 million chargers expected globally by 2050.

Nonetheless, even with the significant increase in electric car sales, Wood Mackenzie predicts global oil demand for light-duty cars would only decrease 24% by 2050. “Slow erosion of [internal combustion engine] stock and an increasing demand from emerging economies are the main reason for this lethargic drop,” said Ram Chandrasekaran, a principal analyst at the firm.

BARRASSO SEES HOLES IN INTERIOR’S PERMITTING ORDER: Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Energy Committee, in a letter Friday to the acting Interior secretary said he’d spoken to “a number” of oil and gas producers who have been unable to obtain permits to drill on existing leases on federal land in Wyoming.

Barrasso accuses Interior of unevenly enforcing its order that temporarily put permitting decisions in the hands of top agency officials, instead of being reviewed by field offices across the country, which was expected to slow the approval process.

Barrasso cites anecdotes of oil and gas companies in New Mexico that are not facing barriers to permitting.

HOLD ON HAALAND: GOP Sen. Steve Daines of Montana threatened Friday to block confirmation of Deb Haaland for Interior secretary after his meeting with her didn’t relieve his concerns about her “radical views” related to her commitment to Biden’s oil and gas leasing pause and “her support for the Green New Deal.”

Haaland will very likely be confirmed, given Democrats control the Senate and can approve nominees with a simple majority.

But Daines’ statement suggests she is likely to face tougher odds of getting bipartisan support compared to Biden’s other environmental and energy nominees, Granholm for Energy secretary and Michael Regan for EPA administrator.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Sarah Matthews, a former White House press secretary in the Trump administration, is now communications director for Republicans on the special House climate committee.

Matthews tweeted she’s looking forward to “promoting… Republicans’ realistic, innovative solutions to tackle climate change” while combating Democrats’ “far-left” agenda.

EPW staffs up: Senate Environment Committee Chairman Carper announced today that Rachel Levitan will be his communications director. She was most recently deputy director of communications and a senior advisor for the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

