Daily on Energy: Automakers give Biden ‘gesture of good faith’

MORE AUTOMAKERS ABANDON TRUMP ROLLBACK: More major automakers, including Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, are abandoning support for former President Donald Trump‘s regulatory rollbacks to get in the Biden administration’s good graces.

Seven companies said today that they were dropping support for the Trump administration’s effort to limit California’s ability to set its own tailpipe greenhouse gas limits. In a joint statement, the companies said they made the decision in a “gesture of good faith and to find a constructive path forward” on fuel economy standards with the Biden administration.

President Biden has promised to ratchet up fuel economy standards and push increasing electric vehicle adoption as part of his aggressive climate change agenda.

Since his election, automakers have been embracing electric cars as they seek to put themselves in a good position for fuel economy negotiations.

In a separate statement today, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the main auto industry trade group, said it hopes to begin talks with the Biden team on a revised national fuel economy program. The group said it would support fuel economy targets “roughly midway” between the Trump administration’s revisions and the Obama-era standards.

Some automakers, however, are in a better position than others. Five automakers, including Ford, refused to side with Trump on fuel economy, instead striking a deal with California on stricter greenhouse gas tailpipe limits that could serve as a model for the Biden team as it rewrites national fuel economy limits. Ford has also backed California’s more aggressive goal to end sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

And General Motors was the first automaker to drop its support of the Trump administration’s rollback, announcing its decision just weeks after the election and winning Biden’s direct praise. Last week, General Motors said it would strive to eliminate tailpipe emissions from its cars by 2035, a significant step that likely means the automaker will shift from selling gas-powered cars.

We’re thinking, though, that California regulators and Biden’s national climate adviser Gina McCarthy, who helped craft the Obama-era fuel economy limits as EPA administrator, won’t be quick to forget how the battle lines broke down initially.

KERRY’S WIND AND SOLAR JOB CLAIMS MISS THE MARK: Climate envoy John Kerry’s contention that coal miners can easily shift to building solar panels undersells the challenge the Biden administration faces with its plan to accelerate a transition away from fossil fuels, Josh reports in a story this morning.

Experts and analysts say the comments oversimplify the task at hand and provoke fossil fuel constituencies whose buy-in the administration needs.

“It’s too glib and easy to say someone working in the mines can get a solar job. That is too simplistic,” said Jason Walsh, executive director of the BlueGreen Alliance, who led an effort by the Obama administration to help workers and towns shift away from coal.

More than coal: Biden’s climate targets necessitate not just a transition away from coal, but also oil and gas, a much tougher task.

“The transition will happen a lot faster and be more abrupt for coal, but we will need to get a handle on the transition from oil and gas,” said Adele Morris, a senior fellow and policy director for climate and energy economics at the Brookings Institution.

Mismatch between worker and location: States and communities should not count on replacing fossil fuels jobs with clean energy ones, Walsh said.

Walsh advises the federal government work with local officials to prepare economies to support other industries such as tourism, agriculture, or manufacturing.

“It is too risky a bet for a local or regional economy to be betting on a single resource,” Walsh said.

KEYSTONE REJECTION FALLOUT: Biden’s controversial decision to reject the Keystone XL oil pipeline is being felt by workers and businesses on the ground where construction had started, the Washington Examiner’s Barnini Chakraborty reports from Midland, South Dakota.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Laurie Cox, the owner of the two-story Stroppel Hotel that had hosted pipeline workers. “I was in shock for three days. They said their bosses sat them down and said, ‘The area is locked up, and we’ve all got to go home,'” she recalled.

The 1,700-mile pipeline would have carried 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada, to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

In South Dakota, the pipeline would have run diagonally across nine counties in the state, from the northwestern corner to Tripp County in south-central South Dakota.

Despite the setback, there are still people in South Dakota holding out hope that either Biden changes his mind or that the next administration will look favorably on the unfinished project.

“I’m quite certain this project is on pause, not stop,” said Michael Vetter, the mayor of Philip, South Dakota. “It has dragged out for several years. Each time beginning and stopping on the whims of individual presidents or judges. And each time, thousands of American jobs hang in the balance. A decision of finality is needed, one way or the other.”

BIDEN’S PERMITTING CHALLENGE: Biden faces a tricky challenge as he works to expand renewable energy: speeding up clean energy permitting without sacrificing environmental reviews that give full consideration to climate change and input from regions most affected by pollution.

The challenge straddles two of Biden’s major climate priorities, Abby reports for this week’s Washington Examiner magazine.

The president has pledged to expand clean energy deployment, which would require a quicker permitting process. At the same time, Biden will face tough scrutiny from environmental activists to follow through on promises to provide more support to minority and low-income people most affected by pollution, including in environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

Biden and his team have already signaled an intent both to bolster the NEPA process, including by requiring a climate change assessment, and speed up clean energy development.

Nonetheless, some in the renewable energy industry backed some of the changes the Trump administration made to environmental reviews that they said would make permitting quicker and more efficient.

Environmental activists, however, say there is no trade-off between robust NEPA reviews and building out more renewable energy. Most of the time, NEPA isn’t even causing project delays, they add.

EXXON POSTS FIRST ANNUAL LOSS IN 40 YEARS: Exxon this morning, in a split from some peers, chose to preserve its dividend after posting its first annual loss in at least 40 years. CEO Darren Woods on the earnings call said its spending on new projects, or capital expenditures, in 2021 will be its lowest since 1999, but he was not willing to predict when demand would return to normal.

BP, by contrast, announced this morning it returned to a slight profit in the fourth quarter and projects the pandemic will continue to hurt demand for oil and gas into 2021. The European company predicted last year that oil demand could never again reach its pre-coronavirus level.

CEO Bernard Looney said on an earnings call BP is committed to fulfilling its pivot to cleaner energy.

“Exxon is the company that has bet the most on demand returning and resuming growth,” said Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas for Ceres, a group that works with companies and investors to drive investments in clean energy. “Their entire strategy is dependent on demand coming back. BP is the opposite of that. They are moving away from oil and gas, so it makes sense they would emphasize the downside there as well.”

More Exxon news: Yesterday, Exxon announced it would establish a unit devoted to commercializing carbon capture and storage technology and would spend $3 billion through 2025 to do it, about 3% to 4% of the company’s planned annual investments over that period.

SEC HIRES CLIMATE ADVISER: The Biden administration has picked Satyam Khanna, a resident fellow at New York University School of Law’s Institute for Corporate Governance and Finance, as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s first senior policy adviser for climate and ESG.

The newly created post will allow the SEC to examine how climate change intersects “with our regulatory framework across our offices and divisions,” said SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee. Other financial agencies, including the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department, have also been staffing up on climate change in recent weeks.

Khanna served on the Biden administration’s transition team overseeing the Federal Reserve, banking, and securities regulators, and he also worked at the SEC during the Obama administration.

BIDEN’S NEW BOEM DIRECTOR: The Biden administration named Amanda Lefton, a former adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who helped develop the largest offshore wind commitment in the U.S, to lead the Interior Department’s Bureau of Offshore Energy Management.

Lefton will be tasked with implementing Biden’s executive order to double offshore wind production by 2030.

MARY NICHOLS’ NEXT GIG: The former California air chief is joining the University of California-Berkeley’s California-China Climate Institute as its vice chair, the institute announced yesterday.

The institute, which focuses on fostering collaboration between California and China on policies to curb greenhouse gases, is chaired by former California Gov. Jerry Brown. In her new role at the institute, Nichols will work closely with Brown on efforts focused on carbon neutrality and zero-emissions vehicles, among other measures to curb emissions.

‘HYDROGEN FORWARD’: A group of 11 companies are forming a group to advocate for the Biden administration to look for ways to expand hydrogen use as part of its climate agenda.

The companies starting Hydrogen Forward, which cover major players in energy and transportation, include Shell, Toyota, Hyundai, Air Liquide, Anglo American, and more.

Hydrogen is a versatile but expensive energy source that has gotten more attention recently as a potential key tool to combat climate change.

The Trump Energy Department last year released an updated strategy in November to align all of its offices toward driving down the cost of hydrogen to enable it to be used as a fuel for vehicles, power plants, and appliances, for manufacturing of steel, and more. Biden’s campaign platform called for spurring “dramatic cost reductions” in so-called green hydrogen derived from renewable energy.

The new coalition, however, argues the U.S. is not doing enough.

“While Europe and East Asia have committed to investing hundreds of billions of dollars into hydrogen solutions, the U.S. is the only major market without a national hydrogen strategy. A comprehensive approach is critical because it provides a much-needed framework to enable fast, large-scale adoption,” the group said in a press release.

DUKE ENERGY SEEKS TO HELP COMPANIES ELECTRIFY THEIR FLEETS: The North Carolina-based utility announced yesterday it has created a new wholly owned subsidiary , known as eTransEnergy, to support school districts, transit services, and companies as they electrify buses, delivery vans, work vehicles, and other commercial fleets.

The new company will help companies across the country cut the costs to electrify their fleets, by helping to finance vehicles and related infrastructure, procure vehicles, and manage charging infrastructure.

