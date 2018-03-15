Saudi crown prince: If Iran gets a nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia must get one too

The next leader of Saudi Arabia said if Iran were to develop a nuclear bomb, his country would obtain one as well.

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS in a “60 Minutes” interview set to air Sunday .

The crown prince also compared the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei to Hitler, saying he wants to “expand” and “create his own project in the Middle East.”

“Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realize how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened,” Salman said. “I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East.”

Salman said Iran is not a threat to Saudi Arabia because its army is not even in the “top five armies in the Muslim world.”