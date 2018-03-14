Insurance lobbying group gets new president

The insurance lobby group America’s Health Insurance Plans picked Matt Eyles as its new president to succeed former Obama administration official Marilyn Tavenner, who is retiring.

Tavenner’s retirement comes as the leading lobbying group has lost major insurers as members including Humana, Aetna and CareFirst. The insurance group fought against President Trump’s efforts to cut Obamacare insurer payments last fall and opposed the GOP’s repeal efforts.

Tavenner came to AHIP in July 2015. She previously led the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services under the Obama administration.

Eyles has led AHIP’s policy work since 2015 and has been the chief operating officer since 2017.

“It is an honor to represent insurance providers and the members they serve,” said Eyles in a statement.