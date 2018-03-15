Trump finalizing opioid plan that includes death penalty for drug dealers: Report

The Trump administration's plan to fight the opioid addiction crisis is in the last stages of finalization, and is expected to include a push for the death penalty for drug dealers in certain situations.

The administration will call for the death penalty as an option in “certain cases where opioid, including Fentanyl-related, drug dealing and trafficking are directly responsible for death,” Politico reported , citing language circulating the White House the past week.

The plan has been making its way around political appointees this month and could be released as soon as Monday when President Trump visits New Hampshire, which has been hit heavily by the epidemic.

“For the first time since the campaign, the President and First Lady will be traveling to New Hampshire on Monday to further enforce the administration’s commitment to combatting the opioid crisis," said Lindsay Walters, deputy White House press secretary, in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Trump’s ambitious plan worries some advocates because it could prove too costly. Public health care advocates and law enforcement officials often don’t see eye to eye when it comes to how to handle the opioid crisis, causing more internal conflict as the White House tries to finalize the plan.

“There is a lot of internal dissension between the health folks and the enforcement folks,” said an official involved in the process.

The plan would also make it easier to invoke mandatory minimum for sentencing drug traffickers who knowingly are distributing illegal opioids that can be lethal.

Reporter Kimberly Leonard contributed to this story.