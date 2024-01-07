Elise Stefanik stands by Donald Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ comment



Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) came to former President Donald Trump‘s defense after he accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood.”

Stefanik appeared on Meet the Press Sunday to respond to Trump’s comment made in a speech last month in Durham, New Hampshire. In that speech, he attacked President Joe Biden for the over 10 million immigrants who reportedly have entered the country illegally since he took office. It was a repeated instance of Trump using the “poisoning the blood” phrase, which critics claim is a quote from Adolf Hitler.

“Well, yet again, we have the media, which is so biased which is reiterating whatever talking points the Biden campaign is giving,” Stefanik said. “Let me be clear. Our border crisis is poisoning Americans through fentanyl. It is poisoning people, including in my district, who are dying from overdoses of fentanyl. And you know why? Because of Joe Biden’s wide open border that — executive actions he took on day one. So yes, I stand by President Trump. And President Trump also — he has the strongest record when it comes to supporting the Jewish people and supporting the state of Israel.”

When host Kirsten Welker pushed Stefanik on her stance, comparing Trump’s comments to those made by the former presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, Stefanik avoided the comparison. Instead, the New York representative pointed out that the presidents’ comments, made during a congressional hearing, were viewed by one billion people within the first week they happened.

“When you are the president of these universities, you need to show moral leadership, as well as academic leadership. And they have absolutely failed,” Stefanik said. “So, they’re unfit to be those presidents, and these schools need to do a lot of soul searching to make sure they have morally fit leaders as university presidents, which is why our investigation is important.”

Both Claudine Gay of Harvard and Liz Magill of UPenn have since resigned from their positions. Both made history with their short terms as heads of their respective universities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection processed more than 302,000 people at the U.S.-Mexico border in December alone. This is in addition to the over 10 million immigrants who have reportedly entered the country illegally since Biden took office. It is the most recorded in that amount of time of any administration.