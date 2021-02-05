Austin begins review of worldwide troop deployments with eye toward reassuring wary allies

‘WE WILL CONSULT OUR ALLIES’: At the State Department yesterday, President Biden articulated his sharp turn away from his predecessor’s “America First” policy with a bumper sticker slogan of his own: “America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” Biden said in his first major speech on foreign policy. “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.”

At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced “a global force posture review of U.S. military footprint, resources, strategy and missions,” to be led by Amanda Dory, the acting under secretary of defense for policy, in consultation with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

During the Trump administration, Defense Secretary Mark Esper ordered his own review of force posture, which was aimed at bringing more U.S. troops home from abroad and reducing U.S. commitments, including informing France, over its objections, that the United States would cut support for French counterterrorism missions in Africa.

Austin indicated he will take a different approach. “We will consult our allies and partners as we conduct this review,” he emphasized in a statement issued after Biden’s speech. “No one succeeds at this business alone,” he said, pledging rather than pulling back that America would stand “shoulder-to-shoulder with allies old and new, partners big and small.”

“Each of them brings to the mission unique skills, knowledge, and capabilities. And each of them represents a relationship worth tending, preserving, and respecting. We will do so,” he said.

FREEZE ON GERMANY DRAWDOWN: One of President Donald Trump’s more controversial moves was his abrupt order to pull 12,000 troops out of Germany and relocate the headquarters of the U.S. European and Africa Commands from their longtime facilities in Stuttgart, Germany.

The move of the headquarters is a hugely complex and expensive logistical task, and as Trump made clear in numerous public statements, it was intended to punish Germany and its leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel, for, in Trump’s view, “not paying their NATO bills.”

In fact, Germany owes no money to NATO and spends more on defense than any other NATO allies, except for the U.S. and the U.K. It also provides extensive infrastructure support to the U.S. military, and in addition to the headquarters facilities, it also hosts the largest U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl, along with extensive training facilities at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board,” U.S. European and Supreme NATO Commander Gen. Tod Wolters said in a news conference from Belgium. “The new administration has comfortably stated to us that we need to conduct a thorough review, cradle to grave, in all areas.”

AFGHANISTAN DEADLINE LOOMING: While Austin only mentioned Afghanistan in passing, the future of the U.S. troops presence there is facing two critical deadlines. One is the May 1 date on which all U.S. troops are supposed to be withdrawn under the Feb. 29 agreement between the Taliban and the Trump administration, and the second is this month’s NATO defense ministers meeting , in which allies are going to want to hear from Austin whether the U.S. is really leaving, which would trigger an exit of several thousand NATO troops as well.

‘PROBABILITY OF CIVIL WAR IS HIGH’: The release this week of the final report of the congressionally mandated Afghanistan Study Group is adding to the pressure on the Biden administration to delay further troop reductions until the Taliban live up to their end of the bargain.

“We believe that a U.S. withdrawal will provide the terrorists opportunity to reconstitute and in our judgment that reconstitution will take place within about 18 to 36 months,” said former Joint Chiefs Chairman retired Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, co-chairman of the bipartisan panel.

“The Afghan forces are highly dependent on U.S. funding and operational support, and they’ll continue to be for some time to come,” Dunford said, adding ominously, “We judge with regard to security that the probability of civil war is high in the wake of a precipitous withdrawal by the United States.”

‘NOTHING TO OFFER’: The Pentagon had little to say about the report and its dire assessment. “DOD is aware of the Afghanistan Strategy Group report,” said spokesman Maj. Rob Lodewick, in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“DoD has nothing to offer on the report’s contents or recommendations other than noting our common emphasis on supporting the ongoing peace process to end the war through a just and durable political settlement as well as a conditions-based approach to implementing the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and U.S.-Afghanistan Joint Declaration,” he said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby plans to brief reporters this afternoon.

NATO APPLAUDS NEW START EXTENSION: “NATO welcomes and fully supports the agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the New START Treaty for five years,” the alliance said in a statement. “NATO allies believe the New START Treaty contributes to international stability, and allies again express their strong support for its continued implementation and for early and active dialogue on ways to improve strategic stability.”

‘ENGAGING OUR ADVERSARIES’: In his speech, Biden cited his decision to extend the treaty, which caps the deployment of nuclear warheads at 1,550 for each side, as an example of engaging adversaries and our competitors diplomatically when it’s in the U.S. interest.

But he also insisted he will not be cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from our predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over,” he said. “We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interest and our people.”

MASKS MANDATED ALMOST EVERYWHERE: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued orders yesterday that, effective immediately, everyone on any military installation and anyone performing official duties on behalf of the Pentagon anywhere other than their own home must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

There are only four exceptions:

if you are alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls with a closed door for brief periods while eating and drinking, so long as you maintain social distancing lowering your mask for identification or security purposes and when necessary to reasonably accommodate an individual with a disability, such as people who are hearing impaired and use visual clues to understand speech.

HICKS NOMINATION ADVANCES: The nomination of Kathleen Hick to be deputy defense secretary cleared the Senate Armed Services Committee last night and is headed for a floor vote, reports Politico.

Politico also reports President Biden has withdrawn 32 last-minute Trump nominees that were sent to the Senate in early January, including the nomination of Jason Abend, Trump’s nominee to be Pentagon inspector general.

NEW HASC SUBCOMMITTEE: House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state and fellow Democrat and Ruben Gallego of Arizona have announced the creation of a new subcommittee on intelligence and special operations, which will be chaired by Gallego.

“This new subcommittee structure will allow for an even greater focus on military intelligence; national intelligence; countering chemical, biological, and radiological weapons of mass destruction; counterterrorism; other sensitive military operations; and special operations forces,” the two said in a joint statement.

The subcommittee will have jurisdiction over military intelligence, national intelligence, special operations forces, countering chemical, biological, and radiological weapons of mass destruction, counter-proliferation, counterterrorism, and sensitive military operations.

NEW SASC MEMBERS: Now that the power-sharing agreement between Democrats and Republicans has been implemented in the 50-50 Senate, there are some new faces on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Democrats have added Sens. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and former Navy pilot and astronaut Mark Kelly of Arizona to the panel, while Republicans have tapped former football coach Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

WITHER GITMO? While President Biden hasn’t spoken of it publicly, he hopes to do what President Barack Obama failed to do: close down the U.S. prison camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The subject didn’t come up at Austin’s Jan. 19 senate confirmation hearing, but he addressed it in the written responses he provided the committee ahead of his testimony.

“My understanding is that the Biden-Harris administration does not intend to bring new detainees to the facility and will seek to close it,” retired Gen. Lloyd Austin wrote in his submitted testimony. “I believe it is time for the detention facility at Guantanamo to close its doors. If confirmed, I would direct my staff to work with other administration officials to develop a path forward for the remaining 40 detainees at the facility.”

Austin pledged to “reinvigorate” what is called the Periodic Review Board process, which assesses detainees to determine if they still pose “a continuing significant threat” to the U.S. if they are sent to a suitable country that will have them and guarantee their security.

But the plan faces considerable obstacles. Read more in this week’s Washington Examiner magazine, available by subscription. Biden hopes to close Gitmo, but where does he send the bad guys?

IT WASN’T US: After Turkey’s interior minister accused the United States of being behind a 2016 failed coup, the State Department denounced the allegation as “wholly false.”

“The United States had no involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey and promptly condemned it. Recent assertions to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are wholly false, said State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement . “These remarks and other unfounded and irresponsible claims of U.S. responsibility for events in Turkey are inconsistent with Turkey’s status as a NATO Ally and strategic partner of the United States.”

