Another Georgia lawyer resigns following involvement in Trump-Raffensperger call

ATLANTA — A father-and-son lawyer duo who took part in the now-infamous one-hour telephone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have resigned from their law firm following their involvement in Saturday's taped call.

Zoe Shore, Fox Rothschild's senior media manager, announced late Thursday that Alex Kaufman would be leaving the firm to "pursue new professional opportunities." His father Robert, had exited earlier in the week.

The younger Kaufman, who has lived in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for the past 25 years, ran and lost twice against Democratic challenger Josh McLaurin for a state House seat.

When contacted by local media earlier this week to confirm he had been on the call, Kaufman claimed he hadn't. But just two days later, his employer said he had.

It's not clear why Kaufman would have been involved in the call, though he is the general counsel for the Fulton County GOP and the Georgia GOP 6th Congressional District.

"Alex B. Kaufman and Robert J. Kaufman, both partners in the Atlanta office, reached a mutual agreement with Fox Rothschild LLP today to depart from the firm and pursue new professional opportunities. Alex and Robert joined Fox Rothschild in December 2019 after running their own firm since 1982," a statement from Fox Rothschild said. "As you may have read in the media, Alex Kaufman was present for the January 2nd phone call among President Trump and others. Neither Alex Kaufman nor Fox Rothschild represent or have ever represented the President or his campaign. As a national law firm, we are non-partisan, and we do not represent either President Trump or President-elect Biden."

Earlier this week, Republican lawyer Cleta Mitchell resigned as a partner at Foley & Lardner after she joined the Trump-Raffensperger call where the sitting president asked Georgia's secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

"Cleta Mitchell has informed firm management of her decision to resign from Foley & Lardner effective immediately," Dan Farrell, a firm spokesman, said. "Ms. Mitchewll concluded that her departure was in the firm's best interests, as well as in her own personal best interests." Foley & Lardner said it was "concerned by" Mitchell's presence on the call and her role in Trump's attempt to overturn the election results.