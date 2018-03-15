Majority of Americans express confidence in Robert Mueller conducting a fair investigation into Russian election meddling

A majority of Americans still express confidence that special counsel Robert Mueller will conduct a fair investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

According to a new Pew Research Center national survey published Thursday, 61 percent of U.S. citizens are either very or somewhat confident Mueller will conduct a fair investigation.

The survey was conducted before President Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the special counsel to hand over all Russia-related documents. It was also before the Trump administration announced they would imposing sanctions on Russia in response to its interference in the 2016 campaign.

Before knowing these new facts, the public was skeptical that Trump would make any serious effort to prevent Russia from interfering in future elections. Nineteen percent were not too confident, and 36 percent were not confident at all that the Trump administration would attempt to prevent Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

In this latest survey, Trump has a 39 percent approval rating, and 54 percent disapprove.

