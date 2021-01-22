Biden Begins

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your mobile device:

Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, January 20th as the 46th President of the United States, and he's already hit the ground running. In his first day in Office, President Biden signed 17 executive orders, many of which were direct reversals of the Trump administration. The political dynamic in Washington has changed dramatically in just a few days. Is this a return to politics as usual or is America far beyond the point of no return?

My guest today is Naomi Lim, she's a White House reporter with the Washington Examiner who previously covered the Biden 2020 campaign.

On today's show, we're going to discuss President Biden's agenda, what he and Vice President Harris can realistically get done in Washington, and how these next four years will be different from the previous four.

