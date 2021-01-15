Frustration at Washington

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your mobile device:

In the immediate aftermath of the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6th, the House voted to impeach President Trump, making him the first president ever to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. Yet, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are still struggling and Congress fails to deliver anything beneficial to its constituents, opting to impeach the president first. Are their priorities in order and is there any hope that things will get better?

My guest today is Bridget Phetasy, she's a comedian, writer, and host of the podcasts "Dumpster Fire" and "Walk-Ins Welcome."

On today's show, we're going to discuss how we got to this point as a country, what problems still exist that have only gotten worse, and how we can turn the tide.

