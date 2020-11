Elisha Krauss is joined by Sharyl Attkisson, former CBS investigative journalist and Host of "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson".

Attkisson is also author of the upcoming book, Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism. They discussed Attkisson's experiences dealing with bias in the news media, as well as the latest developments with big tech censorship surrounding Facebook and Twitter.