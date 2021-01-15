Andy Ngo, the chronicler of violent antifa and Black Lives Matter riots, has broken the code on selling books.

A full three weeks before its Feb. 2 release, his Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy spent much of this week on Amazon as the No. 1 bestseller, a rarity for books not written by longtime authors and presidents.

At Powell’s, a lot of our inventory is hand-picked and hand-promoted. And a lot of our inventory is not hand-picked. Unmasked by Andy Ngo came to us through an automatic data feed via one of our long-term partners, Hachette Book Group. (1 of 3) — Powell's Books (@Powells) January 11, 2021

In a note to Secrets, he said, “I just thank everyone who responded to the antifa smears and threats by ordering the book. This is a tough economic time for many Americans and yet they see the importance of ‘Unmasked.’”

He was referencing the attacks on social media from journalists and others who do not like his coverage of antifa and the riots they were involved in last year, especially in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

.@Powells issued a new statement about my book: " It feels ugly & sickening to give any air to writing that could cause such deep pain to members of our community."



Unmasked is weeks out from release & no one calling for it to be banned has read it. https://t.co/YJIb2VzYP9 pic.twitter.com/EIoMoIPqjk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 14, 2021

The protests to his book have been so hot that the popular seller Powell’s in Oregon decried the book and banned it from its shelves, though it will offer it online.

Unmasked held the No. 1 spot on Amazon for much of the week, before slipping to No. 2 Friday.