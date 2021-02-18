Biden-backed immigration bill to let deported back in and amnesty for 20M

A new Democratic immigration package backed by President Biden is already coming under fire because it would extend amnesty and citizenship to nearly 20 million immigrants, a population five times that of Los Angeles, and even extend an invitation to return to those recently deported.

“It’s extraordinarily radical,” said former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. “You can’t even call it left-wing because it’s actually nihilist,” he told Secrets.

And coming as millions remain out of work and with the nation still trying to end the coronavirus pandemic, it threatens the livelihood and safety of border states, said other critics.

“This latest move would only further harm American workers already struggling from our health and economic national crises caused by the ongoing pandemic and our government's response. This new immigration bill will damage America’s safety, weaken our economy, and endanger our freedoms,” said Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson.

She said the plan would greenlight about 20 million immigrants on a path to citizenship.

Biden's open-door plan has already sparked a new surge of 3,500 illegal immigrants to the border daily, according to immigration officials.

The Democratic plan leaked around Washington is being sold as a humane revision of Trump’s policies that cut visas, increased deportations of illegal immigrants, and, with Mexico’s, help put southern immigrants seeking asylum in line instead of crossing and hoping for the best.

Miller, a key architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said the new plan authored by New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and California Rep. Linda Sanchez would essentially erase the U.S. border with Mexico and the former president’s immigration legacy.

“You can't govern from a position of reactive anger. That's so poisonous and destructive to basically say, 'We’re going to do a radical opposite of the Trump administration border security. That's it. We're ending border security forever,'” said Miller.

For example, it opens citizenship up for any illegal immigrant in the United States before Jan. 1, even those who were just here for a few weeks.

That, said Miller, would encourage millions to “cut in line” ahead of others who have followed the legal process to citizenship.

It would also rewrite rules for deportees and let them come back to apply for citizenship.

The impact would be devastating on Border Patrol and ICE officers, said Miller.

“Could you imagine a more demoralizing thing? The message that it sends to border agents and ICE officers is that ‘you don't matter. Your job doesn't matter. Your life's work doesn't matter. Your oath doesn't matter. None of it matters. It's all make believe. It's all pretend.’ It's an extraordinarily insidious thing,” he told Secrets.