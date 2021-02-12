Buzz: Trump to unleash after trial with Cheney on his 'list,' Washington's hair and JFK's sweater to auction

As soon as his Senate impeachment trial ends, former President Donald Trump plans to get back in public, according to his team.

With few social media avenues open to him, that will require Trump to get out personally. But he’s got a plan — and a "list."

Early on, we’re told he's likely to make trips to the districts of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him, starting with House GOP leader Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

We’re also told that his support network, including his sons, will campaign against the 10 Republicans in the revenge campaign.



One of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s top communicators, Michael Abboud, has joined the political team of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as he leads the effort to win back control of the chamber in 2022.

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala may have lost her seat last year, but she’s not going anywhere. The former Florida representative and Clinton-era Health and Human Services secretary is rejoining the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, of which she is a founding member.

Locks of hair from Martha and George Washington are at auction and could fetch $75,000. Photo courtesy RR Auction