Don Jr. rips Biden: 'I told you so,' adds Americans 'have been played'

President Biden is making Donald Trump Jr. hot again.

As the only bestselling author with a book out listing troubling allegations against the first family, former President Donald Trump’s outspoken son is returning to the glare of the Klieg lights to take on the new president with a tour, newsletter, and direct messages to the MAGA nation.

“The reality is that pretty much no one out there has the ability to have the platform that I have to be able to get it out there,” he told Secrets.

With New York publishers vowing to ban the former president and his top aides, Trump Jr. is in the unique position of recently self-publishing Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden And The Democrats' Defense Of The Indefensible, an Amazon nonfiction No. 1.

That makes it the only book freshly critical of Biden, opening an avenue for Trump to reach out to his father’s supporters with.

“It's the only book out,” he said. “It's also probably the only book in the near future that will be critical of Biden because no one will publish anything from a conservative viewpoint. I think we have a great head start.”

In it, he detailed scandalous Biden family financing and warned that positions Biden took on the campaign trail would turn out to be false. “The reality is I could rename the book I Told You So,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. has a popular and unique voice, and he uses his website, donjr.com, and instant messaging platform Telegram, where he sped past 1 million subscribers in one month, to connect and stay relevant.

For the New York hotel and real estate executive sometimes rumored to be mulling a presidential run, politics is an avenue he thrives in.

“Politics allowed me to actually be who I was more so than the guy in a boardroom in New York City. It’s the guy who I was on the weekends. I was acting, per se, when I put on a suit to be in a boardroom. You know, I actually understand the base because I live with the base. These are my friends. These are my people,” said Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. told Secrets he feels more himself in politics than the boardroom. Here, the Trump real estate developer attends a press conference on the launching of Manila's Trump Tower project Tuesday, June 26, 2012 in the financial district of Makati, Philippines. Pat Roque/AP

“We're more popular with the base now than we were on Election Day, I think because they realize how bad it is. They realize the tech censorship, which we talked about extensively. They realize that the lies that the media sold them ... They realize that they have been played. They realize that they've been sold in a bill of goods that was nonsense. Joe Biden's not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be. He's a puppet of the radical Left, and he's their dream guy because they'll sign whatever they put in front of them, and he doesn't know the difference,” Trump Jr. said.

So, while Washington Republicans struggle over their message, Trump Jr. already knows his path and plans to fill the GOP vacuum on the national stage.

“The reality is this, Paul,” he said. “There is a shortage of conservatives out there who are willing to say what everyone in the conservative movement feels and believes. They're afraid. They're worried about being canceled. They care more about what some liberal at some D.C. quote-unquote 'think tank' thinks about them than they do the guy who just lost his job and won't be able to feed his family next week. I couldn't care less. I couldn't care less what those people think. I care about the hard-working men and women. That's what we made our campaign on. That's what we're going to do.”