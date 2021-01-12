Exclusive: 60% call impeachment a ‘waste of time,’ Big Tech backlash for censoring Trump

Key voters want Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put the brakes on impeaching President Trump again, and they are also calling for the punishment of Big Tech for censoring the president, according to a new polling memo to a top Trump adviser.

Pollster John McLaughlin’s memo to Jason Miller shows that battleground voters are more eager for the nation to move on rather than impeach the president for last week’s violent protest by pro-Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol.

And if Congress doesn’t move on, adds the two-page memo shown below in full, those who push for impeachment may face a voter backlash in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Voters strongly prefer that Congress deal with fighting coronavirus and not impeachment. Impeachment is viewed as a waste of time and money. Voters believe that the Democrats are playing politics and that continuing to attack the president is making it worse,” wrote McLaughlin.

His top finding focused on the upcoming transition that occurs on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Some 89% are eager for an orderly transition, and 70% called that “very important.”

Next was impeachment, and voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin are firmly against it.



Sixty percent of all voters said it is “another waste of time and money.”

Twenty-three percent prefer impeaching President Trump.

Seventy-seven percent said Congress should work on the coronavirus response instead.

Seventy-four percent said impeachment is “politically motivated to prevent the president from running again."

Sixty-five percent said Biden and Pelosi are “keeping the country divided.”

The survey memo included a warning against pushing on with impeachment, as Pelosi is poised to do, possibly with a full House vote on Wednesday. Nearly half of those polled are “less likely to vote for a member of Congress who votes to impeach.” Just 36% are more likely.

And it found a backlash to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms that have erased Trump for his comments on last Wednesday’s Capitol protests.

The fear found in the survey is that if Big Tech can ban the president, there is nothing to stop it from censoring regular members of the public.

McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates, which polled for the Trump campaign, said 70% believe that technology firms, including Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple, are too powerful and need to be regulated.

And 74% agreed that if they can take away Trump’s free speech, “they can take away the right to free speech for any American.”