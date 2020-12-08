Lincoln Project ‘traitors’ attack Kelly Loeffler and Marjorie Taylor Greene

The "Never Trump" Lincoln Project is distributing a “nasty” flier ripping Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler for taking the endorsement from Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene because of her past curiosity with QAnon.

The flier, parts of which Greene posted on her website, is “pretty nasty,” an aide said.

“The Socialists over at the Lincoln Project are attacking me & @KLoeffler. These weak failures are terrified of unapologetic successful conservative women who won’t back down from their mailer trash,” Greene tweeted.

The Socialists over at the Lincoln Project are attacking me & @KLoeffler.



These weak failures are terrified of unapologetic successful conservative women who won’t back down from their mailer trash.



We will fight for Georgia’s families, businesses, & our conservative values. pic.twitter.com/t4cVKVPTkO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 7, 2020

Even before her uncontested election, Greene supported Loeffler, campaigning across Georgia for her. Loeffler has welcomed her support, as has President Trump in his bid to reverse the election results in the Peach State.

The Lincoln Project, manned by notable Trump critics such as George Conway, showed its hand earlier in the month when it tweeted, “QAnon Kelly Loeffler, we’ll see you soon.”

Greene said that as she became more politically active, she posted on a QAnon site. She told Secrets that she was curious about the site and the conspiracy theory that a group of powerful sex traffickers was working to take down Trump.

QAnon Kelly Loeffler, we’ll see you soon. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 4, 2020

Spokesman Nick Dyer, like his boss, dismissed the attack.

“The Lincoln Project is run by former ‘GOP’ consultants who lost so many times, no Republican who wanted to win would hire them. These failures switched parties to grift because they have no principles and never did,” he told Secrets.

Greene, in another tweet, was characteristically tough: “They’re LOSERS. Traitors dedicated to electing Radical Socialist Democrats in the name of defeating ‘Trumpism.’”

Loeffler’s race with Democrat Raphael Warnock is tight, as is the other Georgia runoff election pitting Sen. David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The elections are required because no one in November’s election for the two Senate seats won over 50% of the vote. The election is scheduled for Jan. 5 and is drawing big dollars and attention because a loss by both Republicans would leave the United States Senate tied.

