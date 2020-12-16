More voters agree there was election fraud

For the second day in a row, a new voter survey has found support for President Trump’s vow to fight on with his challenge to the election, with more believing that it was plagued with fraud.

While a Tuesday Pew Research Center survey said that it was mostly Republicans who believed that fraud occurred, the new McLaughlin & Associates poll found that all voters, by a 46%-45% margin, believed that there was fraud.

That surprised the pollsters, especially since they also reported that more in the survey voted for Joe Biden over Trump.

“Among American voters the majority is not convinced that voter fraud did not occur in their presidential election. It is important to note that the poll model reflects the national popular vote of 51% Biden, 47% Trump,” Jim and John McLaughlin said in a Newsmax column. They shared their charts with Secrets.

The duo, who polled for Trump's campaign, also said, “There is one stunning result in the entire poll: Americans believe there was a serious vote fraud problem in the last election.”

Democrats and the media have dismissed election fraud charges leveled by Trump’s team and supportive outside groups. Courts have also rejected Trump's efforts to question balloting despite evidence of dead people and illegal immigrants voting.

In the survey, voters also voiced support for Trump’s continued fight to change Washington, 52%-41%.