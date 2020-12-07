Noncitizens and illegal immigrants found in North Carolina voting and jury pools

Noncitizens are embedded in North Carolina jury and voting pools, raising new questions about the integrity of elections, according to an immigration reform group.

The Immigration Reform Law Institute on Monday said it had uncovered examples of noncitizens, and likely also illegal immigrants, in the pools in Charlotte, North Carolina, and other key areas dating back to 2012.

Working with the Voter Integrity Project, IRLI conceded that the numbers were not enough to overturn election results but point to the lack of “political will” by government officials to clean up their rolls.

Voter Integrity Project co-founder Jay Delancy said, “The fact is that every state has mountains of evidence that would make it easy to get noncitizen voters off the rolls and possibly deported. But so far, all parties have lacked the political will.”

In North Carolina, potential jury members are picked from voter rolls and motor vehicle department registrations. During the study period, some 6,000 noncitizen names were found in one county.

“Delancy and VIP co-founder John Pizzo began analyzing the state’s voter rolls in 2012. The pair obtained jury records from the Clerk of Courts in Wake County, the state’s second most populous county at that time, and discovered that, during a three-year window of time, roughly 6,000 prospective jurors disqualified themselves by notifying to the court that they were not U.S. citizens,” said the group in its report.

“This was not the end of their discovery. Delancy and Pizzo then compared these names to the voter rolls, uncovering a total of 532 registered voters who had informed the court that they were not U.S. citizens. VIP’s investigative work had found that, of this group, 130 participated in an election at least once before being disqualified,” it added.

For the latest presidential election, they found dozens on the rolls.

“In Mecklenburg County, the state’s second most populous county which includes metropolitan Charlotte, a total of 51 individuals were removed from the jury pool list because of non-citizenship between October 28, 2019 to July 7, 2020, the county’s Jury Office confirmed to IRLI. The Cumberland County Clerk of Superior Court, which operates in the state’s fifth most populous county, revealed that 18 potential jurors were removed for non-citizenship between October 1, 2019 to July 7, 2020. And lastly, Forsyth –- the state’s fourth most populous county -- reported a total of 16 potential jurors removed for non-citizenship from December 19, 2019 to October 6, 2020.”

Dale L. Wilcox, the executive director and general counsel of IRLI, said, “it is evidence of the larger crisis of noncitizen voting on the national level. Every vote by a legal or illegal alien cancels out the vote of an American citizen. It is a violation of the core principles of our constitutional republic. If we, as a nation, cannot remedy the problem of election fraud, then we have surrendered the right to choose our representatives and will instead live under the permanent rule of unaccountable political elites.”