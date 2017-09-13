The upcoming 2020 Democratic presidential is Sen. Bernie Sanders' to lose, according to a new election poll.

Sanders has a huge lead over rivals Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, both of whom are eyeing a bid.

The Zogby Poll finds voters felling the Bern. Sen. Bernie Sanders is the early favorite among 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The dark horse appears to be Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a media and Clinton favorite, is dead last with just 1 percent supporting his candidacy in the Zogby Analytics survey of likely Democratic primary voters provided exclusively to Secrets.

Sanders, who was edged out by Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016, is her heir apparent. Some 28 percent back Sanders, nearly twice that of Biden at 17 percent and nearly three times Warren's 12 percent.

"Democratic primary voters are still excited about the prospect of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders winning the nomination," said the survey analysis, provided to Secrets.

Sanders wins most groups, said Zogby. "Among the democratic base, which consists of women voters, younger voters, voters living in large cities and many minority voters; Sanders performs well among all of these groups. Among women, Sanders beat Warren with a ratio of more than 3 to 1 and Biden almost 2 to 1. When it came to younger Millennial voters age 18-29, Sanders (42 percent) dominates. He beats Warren (22 percent) nearly 2 to 1 and Joe Biden (12 percent) 3 to 1."

Among blacks, Biden is the leader.

The full lineup:

Sen. Bernie Sanders -- 27 percent.

Joe Biden -- 17 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- 12 percent.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg -- 7 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris -- 6 percent.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand -- 3 percent.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- 3 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- 1 percent.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe -- 1 percent.

The survey added that Sanders is also the favorite of Asian and Hispanic voters.

"This trend also continues among all meaningful Hispanic primary subgroups; Sanders gets a whopping 71 percent among younger Hispanic primary voters age 18-29. Bernie Sanders also beats Warren and Biden, both 2 to 1 among Asian Democratic presidential primary voters," said Zogby.

