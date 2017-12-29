Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., on Thursday thanked his family, friends, and supporters, including fellow Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in his first public appearance since announcing he would resign due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Here is my promise to you. I may be leaving the Senate, but I am not giving up my voice,” Franken said, echoing his address to the upper chamber on Dec. 7 in which he announced he would step down.

“We still have a lot of work to do together on issues ranging from net neutrality and climate change,” he added, calling his work for the people in his state "the honor of my life."

Franken is expected to resign on Tuesday after first being elected to the Senate in 2008.

He announced he would leave his public post after a number of women, beginning with radio host Leeann Tweeden, accused him of groping or forcibly kissing them.

Franken's appointed successor, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.