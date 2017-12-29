Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Friday denied being an advocate for President Trump, saying instead that he was only a champion of the rule of law and the Constitution.

“I just call it the way I see it when it comes to the law," Dershowitz told Fox News. "If the president likes what I’m saying, fine, but tomorrow he may not like what I’m saying.”

Trump on Thursday cited Dershowitz in an interview with the New York Times to defend himself against accusations that his firing of former FBI Director James Comey on May 9 was an obstruction of justice.

Dershowitz has also said that even if the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia in the lead-up to the 2016 election, it could not be considered a crime.

Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor, complained on Dec. 27 that arguing against special counsel Robert Mueller charging Trump with obstruction of justice had caused him to lose weight and receive fewer social invitations.

"My nephew thinks I’m helping keep in office one of the greatest dangers in American history," Dershowitz said. "I tell him I’m just standing up for principle. He tells me that I don’t have to stand up so loud.”