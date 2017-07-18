Alan Dershowitz recently tried to publish an opinion piece in The New York Times that President Trump likely did not attempt to obstruct justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

But Dershowitz told the Washington Examiner over the phone on Monday that the Times had "no response" to his submission.

The widely known legal commentator and cable news fixture said he remains a "liberal Hillary Clinton supporter," but said after reading an op-ed in the Times that argued Trump could be charged for criminal conduct in Comey's firing, he reached out in June to the paper to present an opposing view.

"I said that I thought the readers of the New York Times were entitled to hear or read the other side of the issue whether there were crimes committed," said Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. "And I really do think The New York Times does not want its readers to hear an alternative point of view on the issue of whether or not Trump administration is committing crimes."

Dershowitz said he attempted to reach the opinion page editor and deputy editor without success. He said he wants to "get out in the liberal media" but that his opinion is "not the narrative they're pushing."

Dershowitz said that other publications have run op-eds on both sides of issues related to the Trump family and potentially criminal conduct but that that the Times "has been pretty one-sided." A spokesperson for the Times said it's the paper's policy not to discuss the editorial process for op-ed submissions.

Dershowitz has plenty of opinions on Trump and the Russia controversy, but they made their biggest splash lately in conservative news outlets and have received scant attention among the mainstream press.

Saturday night on Fox News, Dershowitz appeared as a guest on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," a program President Trump is known to enjoy.

In the interview, he argued against Democrats who allege Trump's son, Trump Jr., may have broken campaign finance laws that say a campaign may not accept anything of "value" from a foreign entity. Dershowitz rejected claims from Democrats that getting information from Russia — Trump Jr. met last summer with a Russian lawyer who promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton — counts as something of "value" and said treating information that way would violate the First Amendment to the Constitution.

He appeared last week on Fox News to rebut another Times op-ed that made the case Trump Jr. perhaps broke laws in his meeting with the Russian lawyer.

"There's really no difference on the First Amendment between a campaigner using information obtained from somebody who obtained it illegally and the newspaper doing it," he said, comparing the controversy to when the Times published the Pentagon Papers.

The day before that TV appearance, Dershowitz published a piece for Fox's website arguing that "it is not currently a crime" for an American political campaign to talk to a foreign government during a campaign.

Dershowitz said he has only been invited on one network, ABC News, to discuss Trump, but said that appearance was canceled.

On June 7, he appeared on CNN with anchor Anderson Cooper. The conservative website NewsMax picked up that interview, in which Dershowitz said Trump was not guilty of obstruction of justice in his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Breitbart News, TheBlaze.com and The Washington Times, all right-leaning publications, have run similar items highlighting Dershowitz's commentary.

The Washington Post has quoted Dershowitz in several blog posts on its website, but The New York Times has only referenced his arguments about Trump and Russia once. In that instance, it was in an op-ed that stated, "Mr. Dershowitz is wrong."

The paper has published three columns co-authored by Washington, D.C.-based lawyer Norman Eisen going over the potential criminal violations committed by Trump.

But Dershowitz said he's getting locked out because his view isn't in line with the narrative that the Times wants to advance.

"It's not that I'm not credentialed," he said, noting the dozens of books he's authored and the years he spent at Harvard. "It's that I don't have the right point of view."