Several former and current employees of Vice Media have come forward in a new report exposing a hostile “boys club” work environment behind the millennial-focused new media company.

A New York Times investigation published Saturday shows a pervasive problem with sexual harassment in the Vice newsroom, which led to the company paying for at least four settlements regarding accusations of sexual misconduct and defamation.

More than two dozen women told the Times that they had experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at Vice, ranging from lewd remarks to unwanted kissing and groping usually from high-ranking employees.

Some of incidents occurred at company parties where the booze was flowing heavily after hours.

The company’s co-founders, Suroosh Alvi and Shane Smith, shared a mea culpa of sorts with the Times.

"From top down, we have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive," they said.

Alvi and Smith admitted that the company fostered a “boys club” which ultimately turned a blind eye to “inappropriate behavior that permeated throughout the company.”

Vice says it is currently working on taking steps to reshape their workplace to be inclusive and welcoming to all in the wake of the national conversation of sexual harassment.