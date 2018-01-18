CNN is adding more resources into its coverage of Russia as special counsel Robert Mueller continues his investigation into the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 election, including whether it colluded with the Trump campaign.

The network announced Thursday it was adding staff to its bureau in Moscow, including Nathan Hodge, a Wall Street Journal reporter already based in the city. CNN reporters Fred Pleitgen and Matthew Chance will also join the bureau.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of Russia internationally, whether that pertains to its own upcoming elections, its alleged role in the recent US elections, or issues relating to Ukraine, Europe, China, Iran, and Syria," CNN SVP of International Newsgathering, TV & Digital Deborah Rayner said in a statement. "Vladimir Putin is a uniquely compelling figure, and his agenda at home and abroad is fascinating for audiences worldwide."

Trump has repeatedly denied that his campaign colluded with Russia and has accused the media of unfairly covering the investigation.

Trump and the Republican National Committee on Wednesday named its mock "winners" of 2017 "Fake News Awards," which included two CNN reports related to Russia, one of which was corrected, while the other was retracted.

Mueller's investigation has so far led to charges against four people associated with the campaign, though none of the charges have directly related to collusion.