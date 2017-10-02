Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, announced Monday that he will postpone his push to impeach President Trump after the shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 and wounded more than 500 people Sunday night.

Green planned originally to move his articles of impeachment on the House floor this week, but announced on the floor Monday afternoon that he would not because of the tragedy.

"Mr. Speaker, there is a right time for all things. This is a time for our nation to mourn and for hearts to heal. Mr. Speaker, I announce that impeachment is postponed," Green said.

"Let us mourn. Let us heal," Green said.

It's unlikely the Republican-led House would vote to impeach Trump, which most likely makes Green's effort a symbolic effort to oppose Trump.