U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., hit President Trump as a poor father, claiming that he "never" sees him with his youngest son Barron.

In a tweet on Sunday, Cohen said Trump golfs too much.

"He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family," he wrote. "Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war!"

Trump on Sunday did visit his golf clubs in Florida, where he has been spending the holiday season.

On Friday, however, Trump's adult son Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on social media that showed the president standing behind Barron, who was posing for a photo. Trump had his fingers over Barron's head attempting to show bunny ears at what Trump Jr. said was their Christmas dinner.