House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Thursday slammed the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their "failure to fully produce" documents related to the Trump dossier, saying that DOJ and the FBI should investigate themselves.

“Unfortunately, DOJ/FBI's intransigence with respect to the Aug. 24 subpoenas is part of a broader pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated,” Nunes wrote in a scathing letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in which he complained about information and witnesses subpoenaed by his committee earlier in 2017.

“As a result of the numerous delays and discrepancies that have hampered the process of subpoena compliance, the committee no longer credits the representations made by DOJ and/or the FBI regarding these matters,” Nunes added in the letter obtained by Fox News.

Nunes demanded records and available dates for witnesses to testify be given to Congress by Jan. 3., threatening to introduce a contempt of Congress resolution if his request is not met.

The committee is seeking reports regarding meetings between the FBI and confidential human sources about the controversial dossier, as well as testimony from key DOJ and FBI officials.

Nunes also blasted the DOJ's response to the subpoenas as "disingenuous" because the department initially claimed the documents "did not exist."

“As it turns out, not only did documents exist that were directly responsive to the committee’s subpoenas, but they involved senior DOJ and FBI officials who were swiftly reassigned when their roles in matters under the committee’s investigation were brought to light,” Nunes said.

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The dossier compiled by former M16 British spy Christopher Steele contains salacious and unverified allegations of misconduct and collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.