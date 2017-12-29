The state of Alabama on Thursday officially certified Democrat Doug Jones' victory in the Dec. 12 Alabama special election and released the names of all 22,852 write-in votes cast in the state.

The write-in votes are broken down by county in the document released by the Alabama secretary of state's office, and many notable names received votes throughout the Yellowhammer State.

The "Ghost of Stonewall Jackson," "God," "Kermit the Frog," TV personalities Tim Gunn and Ellen DeGeneres, actor Tom Selleck, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, and the deceased Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe that became an Internet meme in 2016 were among those that received write-in votes.

The Guardian's Ben Jacobs and Breitbart's Jeff Poor tweeted out images of some of the document's highlights.

The Ghost of Stonewall Jackson received one write-in vote in Madison County, Alabama as did @TimGunn https://t.co/eXIDjeSVsQ pic.twitter.com/5vUCk8lSMP— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 28, 2017

In Montgomery County, Tom Selleck got a vote. pic.twitter.com/kmUBTTCigJ— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 28, 2017

Harambe makes a write-in appearance in Jefferson County, AL pic.twitter.com/K7IgvOYpFd— Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) December 28, 2017

Before the special election, the liberal group American Bridge encouraged voters to write-in University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and in Tuscaloosa County, home of the University of Alabama, the coach received 41 write-in votes.

