Reporters with the Washington Post and New York Times were apparently less than enthusiastic about covering the controversial private meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton just months ahead of the 2016 election.

The non-profit American Center for Law and Justice published emails Friday that showed reporters asking Department of Justice officials for details on the meeting.

Mark Lander, a reporter for the Times, is seen in one June 30 email reaching out to a DOJ official to say he's "been pressed into service to write about the questions being raised" by the meeting.

Matt Zapotosky with the Post emailed a DOJ official the same day after several other emails to say that his editors "are still pretty interested" in the story but that he wanted to "put it to rest."

Lynch and Clinton had met on the tarmac in Phoenix to discuss "primarily social" matters, according to public comments Lynch made after the meeting.

But at the time, Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was under federal investigation for her use of a private email server as a top government official.

When news initially broke of the meeting, the Times did not publish any stories about the meeting for more than 24 hours, as the Washington Examiner reported.