Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is the most admired woman for the 16th year in a row, according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Clinton narrowly edged out former first lady Michelle Obama for the title. Clinton came in first with 9 percent of Americans saying she was the woman they admired most, while Obama had 7 percent.

Clinton has held the title 22 times over the years — more than anyone else — but 9 percent has been the lowest percentage she’s received in 15 years.

“She managed to win this year because she remains arguably more prominent than other contenders. However, retaining that stature may be more challenging in coming years with her political career likely over,” Gallup said of Clinton.

Following Clinton and Obama are: Oprah Winfrey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, first lady Melania Trump, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Duchess Kate Middleton and Beyonce Knowles.

The poll was conducted Dec. 4-11, surveying 1,049 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.