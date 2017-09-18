A group of angry illegal immigrants disrupted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's press conference on Monday and chanted that Democrats are a "deportation machine" that must help push for legal protections for 11 million people who are now living illegally in the country.

"Democrats - created - out of control - deportation machine!" one protester yelled at Pelosi, who has been a leader on progressive immigration reforms.

"We are not your bargaining chip," others chanted at the Democratic leader. "We demand accountability. Democrats are not the resistance of Trump."

A clearly shaken Nancy Pelosi mutters "they don't want the DREAM Act" about pro DACA protesters who interrupt press conference. pic.twitter.com/88kPHlaStg— Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) September 18, 2017

The Democratic lawmaker was slated to speak about the Dream Act, which would grant protections and provide a path to U.S. citizenship for the nearly 800,000 people who benefit from President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. President Trump has said he would rescind that program in march.

The protesters screaming at Pelosi demanded every illegal immigrant be protected by the government, not just DACA recipients. The group's members verbally attacked Pelosi.

"It's clear you don't want any answers. It's clear," Pelosi said before being rushed out of the event.

Democrats are currently working to give legal protection and work permits to DACA recipients, but are not demanding protections for the millions of other illegal immigrants now in the country.