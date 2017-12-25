WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's Twitter account appears to be offline.

The handle, @JulianAssange, went down late Sunday evening, before the start of Christmas. A search pulls up only "does not exist" page.

It is unclear whether the account was deleted or taken down by Twitter. Assange tweeted to his 600,000-plus followers as recently as Friday, according to an archive, suggesting the account was deleted.

A request for comment from Twitter was not immediately returned.

The main WikiLeaks Twitter account still remains active.

Assange is the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, the website that published stolen emails it claimed were from Democratic officials during the 2016 campaign, including that of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta. He has lived in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012.

WikiLeaks had been back in the news in the U.S. in November as the investigations in Russian interference in the 2016 election found messages showing Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's oldest child, had been in contact with WikiLeaks.

Several people on Twitter commented on Assange's Twitter disappearance, some suggesting a conspiracy, while others celebrated it as a Christmas present.