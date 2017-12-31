Police arrested a man on Sunday morning with a collection of weapons staying at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Houston, Texas, his room reportedly overlooked an area where a New Year's Eve celebration was set to take place.

Houston police found an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun, and many rounds of ammunition in the suspect's room, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hotel security called the Houston police around 1:30 a.m. after the man became intoxicated at the hotel bar and began fighting with staff.

Police intended to arrest the man for disorderly conduct, but they found the arsenal when they entered his room to gather his belongings.

The Hyatt was celebrating 40 years of Houston's New Year's Eve party with live music and four floors of party areas with hundreds of people reportedly expected to attend.