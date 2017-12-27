Michael Flynn’s brother called on President Trump to pardon the former national security adviser in a since-deleted tweet.

“About time you pardoned General Flynn who has taken the biggest fall for all of you given the illegitimacy of this confessed crime in the wake of all this corruption,” Joseph Flynn tweeted.

Joseph Flynn deleted the tweet he sent Tuesday after about 15 minutes, but confirmed to Newsweek he had sent it.

The tweet came in response to a Trump tweet complaining about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russians.

Joseph Flynn told Newsweek he stands by his tweet.

“This is my personal opinion and I stand by it,” he said.

He later tweeted: “Mr. President, I personally believe that a pardon is due to General Flynn, given the apparent and obvious illegitimacy of the manner in which the so called "crimes" he plead guilty to were extracted from him. I ask for quick action on this. Thank you and keep up the good work!”

Michael Flynn earlier this month pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

He was fired in February after only a few weeks in the White House for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his foreign contacts.

Trump has not ruled out pardoning his former adviser. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Trump said, “we’ll see what happens” when asked about a Flynn pardon.

"I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet,” the president said. “We'll see what happens. Let's see."