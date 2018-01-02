Vice President Mike Pence on Monday promised full U.S. support for Iranian protestors, vowing “we must not and we will not let them down.”

“As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime,” Pence said in Twitter post. "The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down."

Iranians have taken to the streets in nationwide protests over the past five days to express frustration over corruption, economic problems in Iran, high prices and unemployment among the youth.

At least 10 people have been killed in the protests, Iranian state television said Monday.

State television said Iranian security forces had repelled “armed protesters” who tried to take over police stations and military bases, the Associated Press reported.