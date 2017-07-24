Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., used audio from last month's shooting at the Republican baseball practice in a new campaign ad designed to showcase his commitment to the Second Amendment.

The ad, released Monday, opens with the sound of gunfire, along with sirens and men shouting "stay down."

"June 14: A Bernie Sanders supporter fires on Republican Congressmen. Mo Brooks gives his belt as a tourniquet to help the wounded. What's the liberal media immediately asking?" text on the screen reads, as the audio from the shooting plays in the background.

The ad then cuts to an interview with Brooks after the shooting, during which a reporter asks the Alabama Republican if it changed his views on the "gun situation in America."

"The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to help ensure we always have a republic," Brooks said in response. "So no, I'm not changing my position on any of the rights that we enjoy as Americans."

A gunman opened fire on a group of Republicans lawmakers practicing for the annual congressional charity baseball game last month.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zach Barth, and Tysons Food lobbyist Matt Mika were injured.

Scalise, R-La., remains in the hospital and is in fair condition.

Scalise's chief of staff, Brett Horton, said on Twitter the ad "makes my stomach churn."

"The day of the shooting, while waiting at the hospital, I avoided the news/audio/video as much as possible. This makes my stomach turn," he said.

Brooks is running for the Senate seat in Alabama vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.