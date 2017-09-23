The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, is going on a full-court press against President Trump after he rescinded Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's invitation to visit the White House.

"Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!", Trump declared in a tweet Saturday morning after the NBA player repeated on Friday his desire not to join his championship-winning team in visiting the White House later this year.

In response to this news, the NAACP's official Twitter account said that a "hero dissed by a .... fill in the blank." The tweet included the hashtag #TakeAKnee – a reference to a recent string of demonstrations by sports players, led by quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem last season – to protest the treatment of African Americans and other minorities in the U.S.

A hero dissed by a .... fill in the blank#TakeAKnee https://t.co/RI1YMvNEXK— NAACP (@NAACP) September 23, 2017

A former NAACP president, Ben Jealous, who is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor encouraged Kaepernick to "wear" the Trump criticism as "a badge of honor."

When the same @POTUS who calls white supremacists "very fine people" calls you a SOB, wear it as a badge of honor @Kaepernick7.— Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) September 23, 2017

Trump not only attacked Curry on Saturday, but on Friday evening, during a rally in Alabama with Sen. Luther Strange, Trump urged NFL team owners to get rid of players who kneel during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He is fired. He's fired,'" Trump said. Those remarks have sparked push back from both players and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NAACP Twitter account beckoned players of all U.S. professional sports leagues to take a knee in a move similar to former Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards from Maryland calling on all football players to take a knee during the national anthem this weekend to protest Trump.

The NAACP then promoted a tweet from Judd Legum, founder and editor of the liberal ThinkProgress, who suggested a "trend" that Trump has "angrily attacked" African Americans in recent days.

People Trump has angrily attacked in the last few days:1. Jemele Hill2. Colin Kaepernick3. Steph CurryNotice a trend?— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 23, 2017

