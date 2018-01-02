NBC announced Tuesday that it was officially replacing ousted "Today" anchor Matt Lauer with Hoda Kotb, who currently co-hosts the show's fourth hour of programming.

In a statement released Tuesday, NBC said the decision was made by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack and that Kotb would continue co-hosting the fourth hour in addition to her new role.

Lauer co-anchored the 7 a.m. hour of the show with Savannah Guthrie until late November when he was abruptly fired after complaints of sexual misconduct.

Lauer was accused of giving a female colleague a sex toy as a gift, and showing another his penis. Reports came out that he had a button installed at his desk allowing him to lock the door to his office, which helped ensure privacy for his sexual exploits.

The disgraced host said there was "enough truth" in the stories that were released to "make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."