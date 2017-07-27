Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is "full of himself" and is acting "more pugnacious than effective."

"I think Scaramucci is full of himself," Gingrich said Thursday in a radio interview with Laura Ingraham. "I think he got down here from New York, and he is all excited. Frankly, he is talking more than he is thinking. He needs to slow down and learn the business."

President Trump tapped Scaramucci to lead the White House press operation last week, and already, Scaramucci is shaking up the press team.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation Friday in protest of Scaramucci's hiring, and assistant press secretary Mike Short resigned Wednesday after Politico reported he was going to be fired.

More departures from the White House press team are expected.

Since Trump hired Scaramucci, he's appeared on numerous television programs and threatened to fire White House staffers in an attempt to tamp down on leaks.

In a tweet Wednesday night after Politico published details of his financial disclosure form, Scaramucci seemed to accuse White House chief of staff Reince Priebus of leaking the form to reporters.

Scaramucci deleted the tweet and said he was signaling to White House staff that senior members of the administration were committed to ending the flood of leaks coming out of the Trump administration.

But Gingrich, a Trump ally, warned that Scaramucci may be doing more damage than good.

"I think that Scaramucci had better be a lot more careful than he has been," he said. "He obviously likes the limelight; he obviously likes being in the media. I would say right now he is being more pugnacious than effective."

Gingrich also cautioned against Scaramucci starting internal fights with Priebus and said it creates division within the White House, which can hurt Trump.

"I think that [the] things he said about Reince, if he said them, where is his proof?" he said. "I mean, it's totally unhelpful having someone going around starting family fights in public, and if he is going to be that divisive, I'm not sure if he is going to be that useful to the president."