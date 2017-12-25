Former President Barack Obama wished his Twitter followers joy and peace in his first post-White House Christmas message with his family on Monday.

“On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season,” he wrote.

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

In an accompanying photo, the former first family are posing in front of a Christmas tree along with young children dressed as elves.

President Trump also offered a message on Christmas morning, saying in a video: “Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world a very merry Christmas.”

During the campaign trail and his first year in office, Trump suggested that the Obama administration created a war on the phrase “Merry Christmas” and vowed to bring it back.