Russian President Vladimir Putin told President Trump he believes a constructive dialogue between Russia and the U.S. is vital for “strengthening stability in the world” and addressing global threats.

Putin made the suggestion in a holiday telegram to Trump, according to the Associated Press.

In the message, Putin told Trump “the development [of] a constructive Russian-U.S. dialogue is particularly important for strengthening strategic stability in the world and finding the optimal answers to global threats and challenges.”

The Russian president also told his U.S. counterpart the two nations could cultivate a “pragmatic cooperation aimed at long-term perspective” that is based on “equality and mutual respect,” the Kremlin said.