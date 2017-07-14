Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone claims to know the identity of the leaker who provided to The New York Times emails from Donald Trump Jr. about a meeting last year with a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising dirt that could hurt Hillary Clinton. But he's only giving away this person's initials.

Speaking to a gathering at the Capitol Hill Club for Young Republicans, Stone was asked if he knew anything about the Trump Jr. email controversy, which started taking command of headlines over the weekend after the Times first reported on the meeting.

According to Independent Journal Review, someone from American Bridge, a Democratic opposition research group, repeatedly pressed Stone on his knowledge of the leaker. Stone at first said he did know who it was, but was hesitant to reveal a name.

After saying he would not say who it was, Stone finally conceded, "Their initials are J.K."

IJR notes there are at least three high-level officials in the Trump administration with those initials: Jared Kushner, son-in-law to President Trump; Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; and Jeremy Katz, a deputy assistant to the president.

Kushner was in attendance at the meeting, which took place in June 2016, along with Trump Jr., former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and the Russian attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Stone has dubbed Kushner a leaker in the past. In April he alleged. Kushner was leaking information to hurt White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Stone, who has admitted to being in contact with Guccifer 2.0, a Russia-linked hacker, will testify later this month before the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump Jr. has admitted Veselnitskaya offered him information on Clinton, but he claimed the information was not "meaningful." Still, critics have said this meeting is evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, which members of the U.S. intelligence community say meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump's chances.