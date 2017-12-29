State Department officials posted emails on Friday sent to and from a top Hillary Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, while she worked at the agency.

Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch had sued the State Department to obtain the emails, which investigators discovered last year on a laptop belonging to Abedin's husband at the time, Anthony Weiner.

Weiner, a disgraced former congressman, had come under investigation separately for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a minor. He is presently serving a 21-month sentence in prison after pleading guilty to sending the messages.

The dozens of pages of messages posted online by the State Department dealt with the official business Clinton and Abedin conducted while employed by the government.

Clinton was the subject of an FBI investigation after lawmakers discovered potentially classified emails on the private server she set up in the basement of her New York home.

The discovery of Abedin's emails on Weiner's laptop in fall 2016 prompted then-FBI Director James Comey to send a letter to Congress announcing the reopening of the investigation he had closed in July. Some Democrats blame Comey's eleventh-hour letter for costing Clinton the presidency.