Three service members working for the White House Communications Agency have been reassigned from their jobs amid an investigation into alleged improper contact with foreign women during President Trump's tour through Asia earlier this month, a report Tuesday said.

The service members allegedly broke curfew while in Vietnam, according to the Washington Post.

Trump spent nearly two weeks in Asia, visiting numerous foreign leaders.

The White House Communications Agency provides the president, vice president, Secret Service members, and others with secure communications.

Personnel in posts with high-level security clearances are supposed to report interactions with foreigners so as to not compromise national security. They could lose their security clearances, receive administrative discipline, or courts-martial if found guilty, according to the report.

Mark Wright, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, confirmed to the Post the "incident" is being investigated.

In August, military members of Vice President Mike Pence's communications team were reassigned after they brought women back to their hotel without registering the visitors during Pence's trip to Panama.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.