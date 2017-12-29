President Trump predicted that the news media will be in big financial trouble if he is not re-elected in 2020.

In a wide-ranging new interview with the New York Times that reflected on his first year in office, Trump said it will be catastrophic for the media if he doesn't win a second term.

"We’re going to win another four years for a lot of reasons, most importantly because our country is starting to do well again and we’re being respected again," Trump said in the interview, which was published Thursday night. "But another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes."

Trump and the news media have long enjoyed a symbiotic relationship, wherein Trump, even in his days as a celebrity businessman in New York, baited tabloids with stories about himself to keep his name in the headlines. His outsized personality, on the other hand, proved a big draw in the 2016 election and into his presidency, boosting circulation and web traffic for news publications and ratings for cable news.

"Without me, the New York Times will indeed be not the failing New York Times, but the failed New York Times," Trump told the paper in the interview. "So, they basically have to let me win. And eventually, probably six months before the election, they’ll be loving me because they’re saying, 'Please, please, don’t lose Donald Trump.' O.K."

