As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

It’s the latest installment in a series of blessings dispensed in a manner unique to the president. Trump has sent his best wishes to “everyone, including all the haters and losers,” repeatedly in recent years. The occasions for the missives ranged from Easter of 2015, to Father’s Day in 2014, to the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in 2013.

“2018 will be a great year for America!” he added in the New Year’s Eve benediction.

That’s a consistent, and more conventional, message for a president who hopes to lead the Republican party through what a potentially-difficult elect cycle.

Trump met earlier Sunday with Gov. Rick Scott, whom national Republicans hope will challenge Sen. Bill Nelson, R-Fla., in a 2018.

“The president underscored the importance of Governor Scott’s leadership in Florida, and the two indicated that they look forward to working together in the New Year,” a White House summary of the meeting noted.