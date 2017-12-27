President Trump went back to Trump International Golf Club on Wednesday, his second day in a row hitting the links after he said on Christmas it was “back to work.”

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump arrived at the golf club at precisely 9 a.m. local time.

No other details of Trump’s schedule were available, but the White House said he would have no public events.

According to an NBC News tracker, Tuesday marks Trump’s 86th day at a golf club since becoming president, and because he started his day at his Mar-a-Lago resort, his 112th day at a Trump property.

Trump was a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama’s golfing habits. According to reports, Obama golfed 333 rounds in eight years as president.

"Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf," Trump tweeted of the former president on Oct. 13, 2014.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Trump is scheduled to return to Washington on New Year’s Day.